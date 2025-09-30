Ukrainians’ wages fell in August, debt rose to ₴3.5 billion

In August, the average salary of full-time employees in Ukraine decreased by 2.2% compared to July. According to data from the State Statistics Service, the figure stood at ₴25,911 compared to ₴26,499 a month earlier, Censor.NET reports.

The highest salaries were traditionally recorded in the capital — ₴39,535. Among the regions, Luhansk (₴32,541) and Dnipropetrovsk (₴26,779) led the way. The lowest average wages were earned in Chernivtsi (₴18,451) and Kirovohrad (₴18,778) regions.

Read more: Average monthly salary of top management at State Financial Monitoring Service is UAH 423,000, while executives at NAPC, Tax Service, and State Tourism Agency earn over UAH 200,000 – Finance Ministry. INFOGRAPHICS

By sector, the highest earnings were in information technology and telecommunications — ₴65,213, air transport — ₴57,582, and finance and insurance — ₴52,269.

Meanwhile, the lowest wages were in education — ₴14,432, libraries, archives and museums — ₴14,379, as well as arts and entertainment — ₴14,015.

Read more: Ministry of Education and Science explains how teachers’ salaries will be raised in 2026

As of September 1, total wage arrears in Ukraine amounted to ₴3.5 billion.

Read more on Telegram channel!