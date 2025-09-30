Ukrainians’ wages fell in August, debt rose to ₴3.5 billion
In August, the average salary of full-time employees in Ukraine decreased by 2.2% compared to July. According to data from the State Statistics Service, the figure stood at ₴25,911 compared to ₴26,499 a month earlier, Censor.NET reports.
The highest salaries were traditionally recorded in the capital — ₴39,535. Among the regions, Luhansk (₴32,541) and Dnipropetrovsk (₴26,779) led the way. The lowest average wages were earned in Chernivtsi (₴18,451) and Kirovohrad (₴18,778) regions.
By sector, the highest earnings were in information technology and telecommunications — ₴65,213, air transport — ₴57,582, and finance and insurance — ₴52,269.
Meanwhile, the lowest wages were in education — ₴14,432, libraries, archives and museums — ₴14,379, as well as arts and entertainment — ₴14,015.
As of September 1, total wage arrears in Ukraine amounted to ₴3.5 billion.
