Ministry of Education and Science explains how teachers’ salaries will be raised in 2026

The Ministry of Education and Science has not yet developed a mechanism for raising teachers’ salaries in 2026.

According to Censor.NET, Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi said this in a conversation with journalists, Interfax-Ukraine reported.

Read more: Zelenskyy hears Svyrydenko’s report: I instruct government to fully meet all state’s social obligations

He said the draft state budget for 2026 allocates an additional UAH 53 billion for raising teachers’ salaries. The ministry, together with the government, is working on a mechanism for using these funds.

Lisovyi noted that the pay raise has already been declared, and the details will be presented before the parliamentary vote. He added that two options are being considered: major structural changes in salary calculation or a simplified pay raise model.

Read more: Ukraine has exhausted options to increase defense spending, partners’ support needed – Pidlasa

Asked whether the monthly "teacher allowance" of UAH 2,000 would be preserved, he replied that it depends on the chosen mechanism. The delay with the new pay scheme is also linked to the inclusion of vocational and pre-higher education institutions.

On September 15, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft state budget for 2026 and submitted it to the Verkhovna Rada. Security, defense, and social resilience remain the budget’s priorities.

Read more: Rada increases non-military state budget spending by 40 billion. Where will funds go?