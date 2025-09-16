Zelenskyy hears Svyrydenko’s report: I instruct government to fully meet all state’s social obligations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received a briefing from Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko on the parameters of the 2026 state budget.

He reported this in his evening video address, Censor.NET said.

"There was a report from Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko on our resilience, our development. Importantly, there is positive growth in job creation in Ukraine. I thank every business and every active regional and community leader. We also discussed new support programs for employment and attracting specialists. There was a briefing on the parameters of next year’s budget. I instructed that all of our state’s social obligations be fulfilled in full and that support for people be increased," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that next year’s plans include raising teachers’ salaries and student scholarships.

Watch more: Russian system being restructured for war at any moment and against any adversary – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

"There are resources for this. Overall, funding for education will be increased by 66 billion hryvnias next year," the president said.

Healthcare was also addressed.

"Healthcare spending will also be increased. And we will launch an extremely important program of check-ups — health screenings so that people can know what is needed, and that this happens as early as possible, with the costs covered by the state. Government officials will present all the details," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Rada increases non-military state budget spending by 40 billion. Where will funds go?