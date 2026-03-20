Ministry of Finance presents tax bill: projected revenue of 60 billion, but expenditure is already almost the same, – Zhelezniak

The Ukrainian Ministry of Finance is proposing tax changes in the hope of generating additional revenue. At the same time, government spending on various programmes is already approaching this figure.

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According to Censor.NET, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak wrote about this on his Facebook page.

"The ‘most ingenious’ thing about the Government’s initiative is that from all these measures (abolishing the parcel tax exemption + VAT for sole traders + online platforms), they plan to raise as much as +60 billion UAH. I am convinced that it won’t even reach 40 billion, but let’s just trust the Ministry of Finance’s calculations here," the post reads.

Zhelezniak also drew attention to the volume of public spending that has already been incurred or is planned for 2026.

"Let’s work out together how much money the Government has already handed out or will hand out this year:

Winter "1,000 UAH from Zelenskyy" – 18 billion

Cashback – 10 billion

Distribution of "1,500 UAH from Zelenskyy" – 20 billion

"eTank" – 5 billion

Marathon – 2 billion

"Strategic communications" – 4 billion

It comes to 59 billion already, and the first quarter isn’t even over yet?", Zhelezniak noted.

What is known about the new draft law?

This bill consolidates tax obligations to the IMF into a single document. Its adoption is a mandatory condition set by the Fund by the end of March 2026. The document provides for mandatory VAT registration for some simplified tax regime taxpayers, the introduction of automatic exchange of income data from digital platforms, and their taxation.

Read more: Four months of "Mindichgate": no reboot of energy companies has taken place, - Zhelezniak