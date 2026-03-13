Four months of "Mindichgate": no reboot of energy companies has taken place, - Zhelezniak
Four months have passed since the start of "Mindichgate." Government officials promised "unrestrained changes," which never happened.
This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"So, let's see how it looks in 4 months
- no reboot has taken place at any energy company. Even at Energoatom, the management is still the same, which "was doing their homework."
- a supervisory board has been formed for Energoatom. Okay, just as planned for Naftogaz. The government has postponed the deadline for the others for the fifth time.
- despite the announced competition for members of the Supervisory Board, Svyrydenko runs to the President's office and he personally approves all candidates. And he crosses out anyone he doesn't like. Therefore, no new people have been appointed to the position of state representatives;
- the entire composition of the NEURC is in place; including those who received a 20 and Rocket's brother. The government has not even managed to submit a draft law;
no official who participated in the attack on NABU has been punished;
- most state bodies are blocking the investigation. To give you an idea, FinMon has still not responded to the bail requests... even for Chernyshov in July;
- other state assets are being "harvested": SensBank and the Zemelnyi Bank remain under Mindich's control;
- there have been no real consequences for the audit of state-owned enterprises;
- there have been no changes in legislation requested by NABU/SAPO/the public."
According to the MP, 28 officials associated with Mindich and 18 people associated with Yermak remain in office.
"And our government officials, once public attention had subsided, switched to observing the entire Cabinet of Ministers as they repaired potholes on specific roads, or pretending to be ‘eTanks’....
P.S. We have been waiting for Yermak to be charged for four months now," Zhelezniak concluded.
Mindichgate
- In November 2025, NABU conducted searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- On 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
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On 10 November 2025, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
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Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach. They kept a "black ledger" there, tracked money flows, and organized money laundering.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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