Four months of "Mindichgate": no reboot of energy companies has taken place, - Zhelezniak

Four months have passed since the start of "Mindichgate." Government officials promised "unrestrained changes," which never happened.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"So, let's see how it looks in 4 months

no reboot has taken place at any energy company. Even at Energoatom, the management is still the same, which "was doing their homework."

a supervisory board has been formed for Energoatom. Okay, just as planned for Naftogaz. The government has postponed the deadline for the others for the fifth time.

despite the announced competition for members of the Supervisory Board, Svyrydenko runs to the President's office and he personally approves all candidates. And he crosses out anyone he doesn't like. Therefore, no new people have been appointed to the position of state representatives;

the entire composition of the NEURC is in place; including those who received a 20 and Rocket's brother. The government has not even managed to submit a draft law;

no official who participated in the attack on NABU has been punished;

no official who participated in the attack on NABU has been punished; most state bodies are blocking the investigation. To give you an idea, FinMon has still not responded to the bail requests... even for Chernyshov in July;

other state assets are being "harvested": SensBank and the Zemelnyi Bank remain under Mindich's control;

there have been no real consequences for the audit of state-owned enterprises;

there have been no changes in legislation requested by NABU/SAPO/the public."

Read more: "Mindichgate" has not deterred European defence investors from Ukraine – Kubilius

According to the MP, 28 officials associated with Mindich and 18 people associated with Yermak remain in office.

"And our government officials, once public attention had subsided, switched to observing the entire Cabinet of Ministers as they repaired potholes on specific roads, or pretending to be ‘eTanks’....

P.S. We have been waiting for Yermak to be charged for four months now," Zhelezniak concluded.

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Mindichgate

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