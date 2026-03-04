"Mindichgate" has not deterred European defence investors from Ukraine – Kubilius

European defence companies remain interested in establishing joint production ventures with Ukraine despite individual corruption scandals.

This was stated by European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius in an interview with Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.

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European Commissioner on corruption

According to him, the EU is well aware of corruption challenges in Ukraine but also sees progress in the work of anti-corruption institutions.

"Yes, corruption in Ukraine still exists. But on the other hand, we see that the institutions created to fight corruption are becoming increasingly effective," Kubilius said.

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He stressed that European companies are actively considering the possibility of establishing joint ventures with Ukrainian partners, both on the territory of Ukraine and abroad.

Kubilius also assured that European businesses can use additional transparency mechanisms to minimize risks when implementing joint defence projects.

"I do not see that the European defence industry is afraid to enter Ukraine and create joint ventures or joint production," the European Commissioner added.

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