"Mindichgate" has not deterred European defence investors from Ukraine – Kubilius
European defence companies remain interested in establishing joint production ventures with Ukraine despite individual corruption scandals.
This was stated by European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius in an interview with Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.
European Commissioner on corruption
According to him, the EU is well aware of corruption challenges in Ukraine but also sees progress in the work of anti-corruption institutions.
"Yes, corruption in Ukraine still exists. But on the other hand, we see that the institutions created to fight corruption are becoming increasingly effective," Kubilius said.
He stressed that European companies are actively considering the possibility of establishing joint ventures with Ukrainian partners, both on the territory of Ukraine and abroad.
Kubilius also assured that European businesses can use additional transparency mechanisms to minimize risks when implementing joint defence projects.
"I do not see that the European defence industry is afraid to enter Ukraine and create joint ventures or joint production," the European Commissioner added.
Mindichgate
- In November 2025, NABU conducted searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- On 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
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On 10 November 2025, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
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Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach. They kept a "black ledger" there, tracked money flows, and organized money laundering.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
- On 1 December, a court ordered a pre-trial detention measure in absentia for Mindich. Investigators believe he headed a group that received and laundered money from corruption schemes in the energy sector. Mindich’s case may now be referred to Interpol for his detention, including if he crosses a border.
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On 15 February 2026, Herman Halushchenko was detained while attempting to cross the border. On 16 February, it became known that officers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office had notified the former official of suspicion, and the following day, a court placed him in pre-trial detention with the option of bail set at 200 million hryvnias.
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