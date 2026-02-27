Mindichgate: Energoatom contractors will avoid punishment for "kickbacks" if they report it to NABU themselves, Kryvonos says

Contractors of Energoatom who paid "kickbacks" to figures in the Mindichgate case may avoid criminal liability if they report it to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) themselves.

This was stated by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos in an interview with Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"But I want to stress that whoever informs us (about the bribe) in advance, before the moment we uncover it, this will help both the investigation and those who gave the bribes. Provided that the person reports that they gave bribes to an official of Energoatom or the ministry under duress. This will be regarded as cooperation with the investigation," the Bureau director said.

Asked whether this could exempt a person from criminal liability, Kryvonos said:

"Absolutely. Precisely in this case, if this is done before we establish it and serve a notice of suspicion for giving a bribe to an official."

Read more: Former management of Frankivsk prosecutor’s office exposed for corruption: $100,000 for closing case – NABU

Mindichgate

Watch more: NABU spoke about Halushchenko’s role in "Mindichgate". VIDEO