Former management of Frankivsk prosecutor’s office exposed for corruption: $100,000 for closing case – NABU

NABU and SAPO have notified the former head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office and the head of one of its departments of suspicion regarding the "laundering" of budget funds.

This was reported by NABU and SAPO, according to Censor.NET.

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According to the investigation, they demanded and received undue benefits from companies in exchange for not bringing their employees to criminal responsibility and for closing criminal proceedings.

Episode 1: $100,000 for closing a case regarding state property

In 2021, the prosecutors demanded $100,000 in exchange for making decisions in the interests of officials of a state enterprise and a private company that had misappropriated the assets of said state enterprise. Specifically, they promised to ensure the closure of the misappropriation case and to shield the guilty parties from liability. After receiving the funds, the case was closed. Qualification: Part 4 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

See more: SSU employee exposed for taking £68,000 bribe: promised to "resolve issue" of removing search warrant in TCR, - NABU. PHOTO

Episode 2: 3% for peace of mind

The suspects organized a scheme for the systematic receipt of undue benefits from a private company involved in road construction in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

During 2019–2021, the company entered into contracts worth hundreds of millions of hryvnias, from which the prosecutors demanded 3%. In exchange, the officials promised not to take action regarding potential violations during the works.

In November–December 2021, the perpetrators received a portion of the agreed amount. Qualification: Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The investigation is ongoing. The full circle of individuals involved in the crime is being established.

Read more: He demanded $690,000 bribe: NABU serves another notice of suspicion on ex-MoD official