He demanded $690,000 bribe: NABU serves another notice of suspicion on ex-MoD official
The former acting head of one of the Central Territorial Departments of the Ministry of Defence has been served with another notice of suspicion.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).
Details
He is suspected of soliciting an unlawful benefit in exchange for actions in the interests of a Kyiv-based developer.
"In June 2024, the suspect proposed to a developer that he would organise and ensure victory in a tender for the construction of a residential complex for servicemen and their families in one of Kyiv’s districts.
He valued his ‘services’ at $1.1 million.
Subsequently, the suspect agreed to reduce the amount to $690,000. To initiate the tender process, the official demanded the first tranche — $100,000," the Bureau said.
Not the first suspicion
NABU recalled that this is already the second notice of suspicion served on the official.
In August 2025, he was notified of suspicion for committing similar acts involving another developer.
At that time, he requested $1.3 million. Together with accomplices, he received $100,000, after which they were exposed.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password