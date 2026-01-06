SBGS official demanded 110,000 hryvnias in "kickbacks" for spare parts supplies to military units

An official of the State Border Guard Service (SBGS) of Ukraine has been detained for demanding a bribe over the supply of spare parts for military units.

The press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General reported this, Censor.NET says.

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Details

The case involves an official of the vehicle service of a military unit of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

The investigation says he received 10% of the cost of automotive spare parts supplied for the needs of the military unit from a private entrepreneur.

The bribe amounted to 110,000 hryvnias.

Read more: State Bureau of Investigation detained military officer from Dnipropetrovsk region who promised to arrange rotation of soldier from front line in exchange for bribe

Scheme details

"Spare parts were procured under public procurement procedures to supply vehicles used in the combat zone.

Law enforcement officers documented three instances of receiving portions of unlawful benefit, including in July and September 2025," the statement said.

On January 2, 2026, the official was detained while receiving another portion of the money.

He has now been served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, receiving unlawful benefit by an official holding a responsible position.

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