SSU employee exposed for taking £68,000 bribe: promised to "resolve issue" of removing search warrant in TCR, - NABU. PHOTO

Anti-corruption authorities have exposed and detained an employee of the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv and Kyiv Region for bribery.

This was reported by the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to the investigation, the SSU official received $68,000 from two citizens (34,000 each) for "resolving the issue" of removing them from the wanted list in the TCR and SS and arranging a deferral from mobilisation, as well as for not bringing them to justice after arranging a fictitious deferral.

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"The deferral was planned to be obtained on the basis of knowingly false documents about the alleged presence of three children in each of the citizens. The fictitious birth certificates, according to the plan, were to be issued abroad," the statement said.

Urgent investigative actions are currently ongoing.



