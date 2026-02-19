NABU spoke about Halushchenko’s role in "Mindichgate". VIDEO

The NABU has released new details about the Mindichgate case and Halushchenko's role in it.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

According to the Bureau, in February 2021, a fund was registered on the island of Anguilla in the Caribbean to attract approximately $100 million in investments. The director of the fund was a long-time acquaintance of the Mindichgate figures, a citizen of the Seychelles and Saint Kitts and Nevis. MP Zhelezniak reported that this was Aivar Omso.

"He provided professional services for laundering proceeds obtained by criminal means," the NABU said.

Mindich and Tsuckerman became investors, investing tens of millions of US dollars in the fund between 2021 and 2025.

To conceal Halushchenko's involvement in the fund, three companies were created in the Marshall Islands, which became part of a trust registered in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The beneficial owners were Halushchenko's ex-wife and four children.

The NABU noted that it had received evidence that Halushchenko directly lobbied the Minister for Strategic Industries to secure a moratorium on the payment of Energoatom's debts under the concluded contracts.

"This made possible the 'barrier' scheme, where payment to the contractor came from Energoatom only after a 'kickback'. Part of the illegal benefits received by Tenor and Rocket (Dmytro Basov and Ihor Myroniuk) from their contractors was transferred to a top official whom they referred to as 'Professor'," the Bureau recalled.

The NABU claims that "Carlson" (Mindich), having connections in the highest echelons of government, ensured that Halushchenko and others retained their key roles in the Cabinet of Ministers.

The news is being updated...

Read: DKVS on the cell with "unpleasant neighbours" for Magamedrasulov: This is an average detention centre cell

The case of Herman Halushchenko

Earlier, the media reported that Halushchenko was detained while attempting to cross the border. Subsequently, the NABU confirmed that while crossing the state border, NABU detectives detained the former energy minister as part of the "Midas" case.

The media also reported that Galushchenko would be charged after being taken to Kyiv.

Galushchenko was notified of suspicion of laundering more than $112 million.

Galushchenko appealed to the High Anti-Corruption Court against his "unlawful detention," but the court left him in custody.

On 17 February, the former minister was arrested with the possibility of bail set at 200 million hryvnia.

See more: NABU detective Mahamedrasulov was held in unsanitary pre-trial detention center cell approved by Halushchenko. PHOTO