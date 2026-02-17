Halushchenko taken into custody with possible bail of UAH 200 million

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has remanded former energy minister Herman Halushchenko in custody.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Court decision

An alternative bail as part of the preventive measure for Halushchenko was set at UAH 200 million. The decision was issued by investigating judge Viktor Nohachevskyi.

The prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) had requested that bail be set at UAH 425 million.

See more: NABU detective Mahamedrasulov was held in unsanitary pre-trial detention center cell approved by Halushchenko. PHOTO

If bail is posted, Halushchenko will be required to comply with the following obligations:

not to leave Kyiv and Kyiv region;

to report any change of residence;

to refrain from communicating with Mindich, Tsukerman, Myroniuk, Basov and other suspects in the "Midas" case;

to surrender his foreign passport;

to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Watch more: To say that when I was minister, blows to energy sector were less severe is incorrect, - Halushchenko. VIDEO

The case of Herman Halushchenko

Earlier, the media reported that Halushchenko was detained while attempting to cross the border. Subsequently, the NABU confirmed that while crossing the state border, NABU detectives detained the former energy minister in connection with the "Midas" case.

The media also reported that Halushchenko would be charged after being taken to Kyiv.

Halushchenko was notified of suspicion of laundering more than $112 million.

Halushchenko appealed to the High Anti-Corruption Court against his "unlawful detention," but the court left him in custody.

Read more: Former head of the State Border Service Deineko paid 10 million hryvnia bail