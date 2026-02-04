Former head of the State Border Service Deineko paid 10 million hryvnia bail

The former head of the State Border Service, Serhii Deineko, who is suspected of involvement in smuggling, has been granted bail of 10 million hryvnia.

This was reported by the press service of the High Council of Justice, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

The deposit was paid on February 2 by another person.

Read more: HACC rejected Tymoshenko’s appeal against bail but allowed her to communicate with MPs and move freely across Ukraine

What preceded it?