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Former head of the State Border Service Deineko paid 10 million hryvnia bail
The former head of the State Border Service, Serhii Deineko, who is suspected of involvement in smuggling, has been granted bail of 10 million hryvnia.
This was reported by the press service of the High Council of Justice, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
The deposit was paid on February 2 by another person.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, media outlets reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting a search at the home of former State Border Service head Deyneka.
- We would like to remind you that the NABU reported that in 2023, a group of individuals organized the illegal transportation of cigarettes across the state border of Ukraine to the EU. This was facilitated by high-ranking officials of the State Border Service, who received illegal benefits on a regular basis.
- Among the suspects is the former head of the State Border Service.
- On January 30, 2026, the High Council of Justice chose a preventive measure for Deineko.
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