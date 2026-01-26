HACC rejected Tymoshenko’s appeal against bail but allowed her to communicate with MPs and move freely across Ukraine

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has rejected an appeal by Batkivshchyna leader Yuliia Tymoshenko over the UAH 33 million bail set for her.

This was reported by Suspilne, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the court hearing

The HACC rejected Tymoshenko’s appeal regarding bail of more than UAH 33 million, but allowed the lawmaker to communicate with members of parliament and move freely within Ukraine.

Tymoshenko’s lawyer called the preventive measure "unjustified" and asked for an explanation of the "origin of this amount."

Meanwhile, the prosecutor filed a motion to increase the bail to UAH 50 million and impose an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Read more: Court allowed Dubinskyi to be released on bail of 33 million hryvnias

Recall that on 23 January, it was reported that the entire bail amount of 33 million hryvnias had been paid for Yuliia Tymoshenko, leader of the Batkivshchyna party, who is suspected of corruption.

Yuliia Tymoshenko's suspicion

Late in the evening on 14 January, the NABU announced that it had exposed the leader of one of the factions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for offering bribes to a number of MPs who do not belong to his faction in exchange for voting for specific bills.

According to sources at Censor.NET, NABU and SAPO are conducting searches at the office of the "Batkivshchyna" party. The searches are taking place at the "Batkivshchyna" party office on Turivska Street in Kyiv.

Later, the media reported that NABU and SAPO had exposed Yuliia Tymoshenko for bribing MPs in the Rada.

NABU confirmed that it had notified the MP of the suspicion.

The Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office will request a preventive measure for Tymoshenko in the form of a bail of 50 million hryvnias and certain obligations.

On 16 January, the HACC chose a preventive measure for Tymoshenko - bail of 33.3 million hryvnias.

Read more: SAPO to seek UAH 50m bail for Tymoshenko in case over bribing MPs