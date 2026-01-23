Full UAH 33 million bail posted for Tymoshenko, High Anti-Corruption Court says

The full bail amount of 33 million hryvnias has been posted for Batkivshchyna party leader Yuliia Tymoshenko, who is suspected of corruption.

This was reported by the press service of the High Anti-Corruption Court to the public organization Transparency International Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Earlier, the court imposed a seizure on garages and vehicles belonging to the MP’s husband, Oleksandr Tymoshenko. At the same time, Yuliia Tymoshenko’s accounts remained unrestricted.

Read more: SAPO to seek UAH 50m bail for Tymoshenko in case over bribing MPs

Yuliia Tymoshenko's suspicion

Late in the evening on 14 January, the NABU announced that it had exposed the leader of one of the factions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for offering bribes to a number of MPs who do not belong to his faction in exchange for voting for specific bills.

According to sources at Censor.NET, NABU and SAPO are conducting searches at the office of the "Batkivshchyna" party. The searches are taking place at the "Batkivshchyna" party office on Turivska Street in Kyiv.

Later, the media reported that NABU and SAPO had exposed Yuliia Tymoshenko for bribing MPs in the Rada.

NABU confirmed that it had notified the MP of the suspicion.

The Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office will request a preventive measure for Tymoshenko in the form of a bail of 50 million hryvnias and certain obligations.

On 16 January, the HACC chose a preventive measure for Tymoshenko - bail of 33.3 million hryvnias.

Read more: Tymoshenko prepares statement on crimes committed by NABU and SAPO