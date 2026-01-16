HACC chose preventive measure for Tymoshenko: bail of 33.3 million hryvnias. VIDEO

The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a preventive measure on Yulia Tymoshenko, leader of the "Batkivshchyna" party, who is suspected of bribing MPs from other factions.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Court decision

Preventive measure with bail set at 33 million 280 thousand hryvnias.

Tymoshenko was also assigned procedural obligations, in particular:

appear when summoned by the court, investigator, or prosecutor;

not leave the Kyiv region;

report any change of residence or employment;

surrender passports for travel abroad.

There was no obligation to wear an electronic bracelet.

She must also refrain from communicating with certain members of parliament.

Who should she refrain from communicating with?

Tymoshenko is obliged to refrain from communicating with the following MPs:

Arseniuk Oleh Babii Roman Bohdanets Andrii Bozhyk Valerii Bunin Serhii Vahner Viktoriia Vasiliev Ihor Halushko Mykola Herasymenko Ihor Horeniuk Oleksandr Hryshchenko Tetiana Huzhenko Maksym Danutsa Oleksandr Didenko Yulia Dmitrieva Oksana Zahoruiko Alina Zadorozhnyi Andrii Zaslavsky Yurii Kitsak Bogdan Klochko Andrii Koval Olha Kozak Volodymyr Koliukh Valerii Kopytin Ihor Kostiuk Dmytro Kryvosheiev Ihor Kuznetsov Oleksii Kuzminykh Serhii Lys Olena Lytvynenko Serhii Mazurashu Heorhii Mandziy Serhii Marusiak Oleh Marchenko Liudmyla Melnik Serhii Mykysha Dmytro Mokan Vasyl Murdii Ihor Nahaievskyi Artem Nikitina Maryna Nikolaienko Andrii Novikov Mykhailo Ostapenko Anatolii Pavlish Pavlo Pavliuk, Maksym Pasichnyi Oleksandr Pashkovskyi Maksym Petruniak Yevhen Pryputen Dmytro Razumkov Dmytro Saladukha Olha Solomchuk Dmytro Sterniichuk Valerii Torokhtii Bohdan Shvachko Anton Shol Marharyta Shpak Liubov Chornomorov Anton Yunakov Ivan Yakovleva Nelli Yakymenko Pavlo Horobets Oleksandr Sushko Pavlo Liubota Dmytro Shuliak Olena

For more information on the court proceedings read more at the link.

Read more: Tymoshenko’s preventive measure being chosen by HACC. Live updates

Suspicion of Yulia Tymoshenko

Late in the evening on 14 January, the NABU announced that it had exposed the leader of one of the factions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for offering bribes to a number of MPs who do not belong to his faction in exchange for voting for specific bills.

According to sources at Censor.NET, NABU and SAPO are conducting searches at the office of the "Batkivshchyna" party. The searches are taking place at the "Batkivshchyna" party office on Turivska Street in Kyiv.

Later, the media reported that NABU and SAPO had exposed Yulia Tymoshenko for bribing MPs in the Rada.

NABU confirmed that it had notified the MP of the suspicion.

The Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office will request a preventive measure for Tymoshenko in the form of a bail of 50 million hryvnias and certain obligations.

Read more: In recording released by NABU, I was talking to "servant" Kopytin, - Tymoshenko