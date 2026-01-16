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News Suspicion of Tymoshenko
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HACC chose preventive measure for Tymoshenko: bail of 33.3 million hryvnias. VIDEO

The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a preventive measure on Yulia Tymoshenko, leader of the "Batkivshchyna" party, who is suspected of bribing MPs from other factions.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Court decision

Preventive measure with bail set at 33 million 280 thousand hryvnias.

Tymoshenko was also assigned procedural obligations, in particular:

  • appear when summoned by the court, investigator, or prosecutor;
  • not leave the Kyiv region;
  • report any change of residence or employment;
  • surrender passports for travel abroad.

There was no obligation to wear an electronic bracelet.

She must also refrain from communicating with certain members of parliament.

Who should she refrain from communicating with?

Tymoshenko is obliged to refrain from communicating with the following MPs:

  1. Arseniuk Oleh
  2. Babii Roman
  3. Bohdanets Andrii
  4. Bozhyk Valerii
  5. Bunin Serhii
  6. Vahner Viktoriia
  7. Vasiliev Ihor
  8. Halushko Mykola
  9. Herasymenko Ihor
  10. Horeniuk Oleksandr
  11. Hryshchenko Tetiana
  12. Huzhenko Maksym
  13. Danutsa Oleksandr
  14. Didenko Yulia
  15. Dmitrieva Oksana
  16. Zahoruiko Alina
  17. Zadorozhnyi Andrii
  18. Zaslavsky Yurii
  19. Kitsak Bogdan
  20. Klochko Andrii
  21. Koval Olha
  22. Kozak Volodymyr
  23. Koliukh Valerii
  24. Kopytin Ihor
  25. Kostiuk Dmytro
  26. Kryvosheiev Ihor
  27. Kuznetsov Oleksii
  28. Kuzminykh Serhii
  29. Lys Olena
  30. Lytvynenko Serhii
  31. Mazurashu Heorhii
  32. Mandziy Serhii
  33. Marusiak Oleh
  34. Marchenko Liudmyla
  35. Melnik Serhii
  36. Mykysha Dmytro
  37. Mokan Vasyl
  38. Murdii Ihor
  39. Nahaievskyi Artem
  40. Nikitina Maryna
  41. Nikolaienko Andrii
  42. Novikov Mykhailo
  43. Ostapenko Anatolii
  44. Pavlish Pavlo
  45. Pavliuk, Maksym
  46. Pasichnyi Oleksandr
  47. Pashkovskyi Maksym
  48. Petruniak Yevhen
  49. Pryputen Dmytro
  50. Razumkov Dmytro
  51. Saladukha Olha
  52. Solomchuk Dmytro
  53. Sterniichuk Valerii
  54. Torokhtii Bohdan
  55. Shvachko Anton
  56. Shol Marharyta
  57. Shpak Liubov
  58. Chornomorov Anton
  59. Yunakov Ivan
  60. Yakovleva Nelli
  61. Yakymenko Pavlo
  62. Horobets Oleksandr
  63. Sushko Pavlo
  64. Liubota Dmytro
  65. Shuliak Olena

For more information on the court proceedings read more at the link.

Read more: Tymoshenko’s preventive measure being chosen by HACC. Live updates

Suspicion of Yulia Tymoshenko

  • Late in the evening on 14 January, the NABU announced that it had exposed the leader of one of the factions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for offering bribes to a number of MPs who do not belong to his faction in exchange for voting for specific bills.
  • According to sources at Censor.NET, NABU and SAPO are conducting searches at the office of the "Batkivshchyna" party. The searches are taking place at the "Batkivshchyna" party office on Turivska Street in Kyiv.
  • Later, the media reported that NABU and SAPO had exposed Yulia Tymoshenko for bribing MPs in the Rada.
  • NABU confirmed that it had notified the MP of the suspicion.
  • The Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office will request a preventive measure for Tymoshenko in the form of a bail of 50 million hryvnias and certain obligations.

Read more: In recording released by NABU, I was talking to "servant" Kopytin, - Tymoshenko

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Tymoshenko Yuliia (316) Anti-corruption court (205) pretrial restriction (164)
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