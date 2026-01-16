In recording released by NABU, I was talking to "servant" Kopytin, - Tymoshenko

Yulia Tymoshenko stated that the conversation made public by NABU was with Kopytin, a member of parliament from the "Servant of the People' party.

She announced this during a court hearing at the HACC, according to Censor.NET.

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NABU recording

In Kopytin's materials, he is referred to as Mazur.

She says that the NABU has a case against him and is putting pressure on him.

"Mr Kopytin asked to meet with me several times and said that he did not want to be in the 'Servant of the People' faction and did not want to work with the majority and the president. He offered to cooperate many times. ...

Kopytin was definitely interested in closing his case. ... I categorically state that Kopytin, in order to free himself from responsibility, handed it over to NABU so that it would be compiled and not correspond to reality and to show his merit to the NABU," she said.

Tymoshenko insists on conducting an examination to prove that the recording of the conversation was "compiled" by the NABU and Kopytin.

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Yulia Tymoshenko's suspicion

Late in the evening on 14 January, the NABU announced that it had exposed the leader of one of the factions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for offering bribes to a number of MPs who do not belong to his faction in exchange for voting for specific bills.

According to sources at Censor.NET, NABU and SAPO are conducting searches at the office of the "Batkivshchyna" party. The searches are taking place at the "Batkivshchyna" party office on Turivska Street in Kyiv.

Later, the media reported that NABU and SAPO had exposed Yulia Tymoshenko for bribing MPs in the Rada.

NABU confirmed that it had notified the MP of the suspicion.

The Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office will request a preventive measure for Tymoshenko in the form of a bail of 50 million hryvnias and certain obligations.

Read more: We pay "ten" for two sessions: what figures in "Tymoshenko recordings" published by NABU are talking about