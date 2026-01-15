SAPO to seek UAH 50m bail for Tymoshenko in case over bribing MPs

The Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office will seek a preventive measure in the form of bail of 50 million hryvnias and certain obligations for Yuliia Tymoshenko, leader of the Batkivshchyna parliamentary faction.

As Censor.NET reports, SAPO spokesperson Olha Postoliuk said this in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda.

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"The prosecution will seek bail of 50 million hryvnias and the imposition of personal recognizance," she said.

The High Anti-Corruption Court hearing will take place on 16 January at 9 a.m.

Read more: We pay "ten" for two sessions: what figures in "Tymoshenko recordings" published by NABU are talking about

Notice of suspicion for Yuliia Tymoshenko

As a reminder, late in the evening on January 14, NABU said it had exposed the head of one of the factions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for offering a bribe to a number of MPs who do not belong to his faction in exchange for voting for specific bills.

Sources told Censor.NET that NABU and SAPO are conducting searches at the office of the Batkivshchyna party. The searches are taking place at the Batkivshchyna party office on Turivska Street in Kyiv.

Later, the media reported that NABU and SAPO had exposed Yuliia Tymoshenko for bribing MPs in the Rada.

NABU confirmed that it had notified the MP of the suspicion.

Read more: Shufrych allowed to be released on UAH 33 mln bail: it has not been paid yet