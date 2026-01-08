Shufrych allowed to be released on UAH 33 mln bail: it has not been paid yet

The Kyiv Court of Appeal changed the preventive measure for Nestor Shufrych, an MP from the banned Opposition Platform — For Life party, who is suspected of high treason.

Lawyer Viktor Karpenko told this to the Telegraph outlet, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"There is a ruling by the Kyiv Court of Appeal dated January 6. They indeed decided that the preventive measure in the form of detention would have an alternative in the form of bail in the amount of 33 million 280 thousand hryvnias. When the client pays this money, he has the right to be released on bail," the defense lawyer said.

According to the lawyer, it is not yet known when exactly the bail will be paid and whether it will be paid at all.

In a comment to UP (Ukrainska Pravda), the Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed the information:

"There is a ruling by the Kyiv Court of Appeal dated January 6 determining an alternative preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of 33 million 280 thousand hryvnias."

The MP is currently in custody, as the bail has not been paid.

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The Shufrych case

We recall that Shufrych and his aide will stand trial for financing Russia’s National Guard (Rosgvardia) in occupied Crimea. Earlier, former MP from the banned Opposition Platform — For Life, Nestor Shufrych, was served a notice of suspicion for high treason.

According to the investigation, he closely cooperated with and carried out tasks for former NSDC secretary Volodymyr Sivkovych, an FSB agent whose task was to coordinate Russia’s agent network in Ukraine. It was also reported that the court ordered that the suspected traitor Shufrych be ensured the ability to perform his parliamentary duties.

Read more: Shufrych, Muraiev, Symonenko, Boiko: NSDC sanctions list includes 18 people