Shufrych and his assistant to be tried for financing Russian Guard in occupied Crimea - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

Former MP from the banned OPFL party Nestor Shufrych and his assistant will be tried for financing the Russian Guard in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

It has been established that the MP and his assistant, together with other persons trusted by the MP, after the occupation of the peninsula by the enemy, ensured the registration of real estate - a house and a land plot in the village of Simeiz, Crimea, under the laws of the Russian Federation. Shufrych acquired this property in 2013 through a controlled company and trustees.

"In 2016, in order to protect property on the temporarily occupied peninsula, the defendants organised the conclusion of a security contract with the illegal paramilitary formation of the occupation authorities in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea - FSUE "Okhrana" of the Russian Guard for the Republic of Crimea. Subsequently, they organised the transfer and payment of more than 648.7 thousand Russian rubles to the Russian Federal Guard, which is involved in the war against Ukraine, for the protection of property," the statement said.

The defendants are currently in custody. They are charged with financing actions committed with the aim of violent change and overthrow of the constitutional order, seizure of state power, change of the boundaries of the territory and state border of Ukraine (part 3 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier it was reported that Nestor Shufrych, an MP from the banned "Opposition Platform - For Life" party, was suspected of treason. According to the investigation, he worked closely with and carried out the tasks of former NSDC Secretary Volodymyr Sivkovych, an FSS agent whose task was to coordinate Russian agents in Ukraine.

