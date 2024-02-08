Shufrych is served new suspicion notice: He financed Russian Guard in occupied Crimea - SSU

People’s Deputy from the banned OPFL party Nestor Shufrych, who is already suspected of treason, has been served with a new suspicion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

"According to the investigation, the defendant set up a scheme to finance Russian occupation groups in the temporarily occupied Crimea. In particular, Shufrych paid money to the Russian Guard for the paramilitary protection of his luxury real estate on the peninsula. In just 3 months of 2016, the company controlled by him paid the occupiers more than half a million Russian rubles for these services," the statement said.

We are talking about an unfinished health center with a total area of more than 4.5 thousand square meters, located by the sea in the village of Simeiz. The land plot of more than 1.5 hectares is part of the recreational area and borders Medvedchuk's " country house".

Read more: Shufrych left Ukraine through checkpoint in Bukovyna, - RMA

According to the SSU, the real estate was purchased from companies whose beneficial owner was Oksana Marchenko. The relevant agreement was signed by a company where Shufrych's personal lawyer is the executive director.

Subsequently, the defendants organized the signing of a contract with the Russian Guard for the "protection" of the facility in Crimea, under which hundreds of thousands of Russian rubles were transferred to the occupiers' accounts every month. In addition, the company controlled by Shufrych regularly financed the Russian budget by paying taxes and fees.

Read more: Court left Shufrych in custody for another two months, - media

During the searches of the offices of commercial entities affiliated with the People's Deputy and the suspects' residences in Kyiv, the documents, seals and other material evidence of criminal activity were found.

Shufrych and his lawyer were served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (financing actions committed with the aim of violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, change of the boundaries of the territory or state border of Ukraine).

The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Read more: Сourt kept Shufrych in custody