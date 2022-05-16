ENG
Shufrych left Ukraine through checkpoint in Bukovyna, - RMA

People's Deputy of the OPFL Nestor Shufrych left the territory of Ukraine through the Porubne checkpoint in Bukovyna.

According to Censor.NET with reference to the "Young Bukovinian", this was stated by the head of the Chernivtsi Regional State Administration Serhii Osachuk.

Serhii Osachuk did not provide any details, but said that he had information that Shufrych had crossed the border through the Porubne checkpoint.

The head of the RMA also pointed out that a number of local MPs are hiding from mobilization.

