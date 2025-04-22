Recently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Petro Poroshenko, Yurii Boiko and Nestor Shufrych, but the individuals on the sanctions lists easily circumvent the restrictions, as there has been no real investigation or court verdict on their activities.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a story by Bihus.Info.

"Recently, sanctions were imposed on Poroshenko, Boiko and Shufrych. But sanctions are not real sentences, so part of society is rightly outraged about their appropriateness. Was there really anything to investigate in their activities? Yes, there was. But the most important thing is to investigate and bring cases to verdicts and real punishments. Instead, since 2021, we have been receiving "loud headlines" about sanctions, but in fact, those on the sanctions lists easily circumvent these restrictions," Bihus.Info notes.

In particular, a plane from the sanctioned offshore company of the wife of the former head of "Kyivmiskbud" flew to Switzerland at the time of the sanctions. Long before the sanctions were imposed, Shufrych began to "dump" family assets on other people. And Boiko was only deprived of the "Hero of Ukraine" title.

NSDC sanctions

On 12 February 2025, according to media reports, the National Security and Defence Council decided to impose sanctions on Petro Poroshenko.

Later, EU leader Poroshenko commented on the imposition of sanctions against him.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signs a decree imposing sanctions on Poroshenko, Zhevago, Kolomoisky, Boholiubov and Medvedchuk.

