Zelenskyy enacts NSDC sanctions against Poroshenko - decree

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree imposing sanctions against, among others, the fifth President Petro Poroshenko.

The relevant decree was published on the website of the Presidential Office, Censor.NET reports.

Who else has been sanctioned

The list includes 5 people in total:

Ihor Kolomoiskyi;

Hennadii Boholiubov;

Kostiantyn Zhevaho;

Petro Poroshenko;

Viktor Medvedchuk.

The sanctions were imposed indefinitely.

Sanctions against Poroshenko

On 12 February 2025, according to media reports, the National Security and Defence Council decided to impose sanctions on Petro Poroshenko.

Subsequently, "ES" leader Poroshenko commented on the imposition of sanctions against him.

