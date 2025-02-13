17 899 223
Zelenskyy enacts NSDC sanctions against Poroshenko - decree
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree imposing sanctions against, among others, the fifth President Petro Poroshenko.
The relevant decree was published on the website of the Presidential Office, Censor.NET reports.
Who else has been sanctioned
The list includes 5 people in total:
- Ihor Kolomoiskyi;
- Hennadii Boholiubov;
- Kostiantyn Zhevaho;
- Petro Poroshenko;
- Viktor Medvedchuk.
The sanctions were imposed indefinitely.
Sanctions against Poroshenko
On 12 February 2025, according to media reports, the National Security and Defence Council decided to impose sanctions on Petro Poroshenko.
Subsequently, "ES" leader Poroshenko commented on the imposition of sanctions against him.
