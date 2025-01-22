Russia wanted to replace me with Medvedchuk - Zelenskyy spoke about ultimatums at negotiations in Turkey

Russia wanted to replace Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with pro-Russian traitor politician Viktor Medvedchuk.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at a meeting with representatives of the International Media Council in Davos, Censor.NET reports.

"There are no Turkish negotiations, because I am the president, I am the negotiator, and in Russia, he is the negotiator - Putin. So, I have never met with Putin in Turkey," Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that during the negotiations, Russia had put forward several ultimatums to Ukraine three times. This was in the first days of the invasion, and later in Turkey.

"They said I had to step down, they would replace me with the pro-Russian Medvedchuk. So, I am no longer president. It's not a problem for me, our people will vote. I mean, this is not the goal. The whole Donbas is Russia, we have to recognize it. Then, we have to recognize the Russian language, vote and change our Constitution so that we have a neutral status, reduce the army to 50 thousand. Then, we have to give up all weapons, including artillery, everything up to 20 kilometers away, and give it to them. Therefore, there have never been any negotiations, this is an ultimatum from the killer," Zelenskyy assured.