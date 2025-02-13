SSU explained reasons for imposing sanctions against Poroshenko, Kolomoisky and others

The Security Service of Ukraine has commented on the imposition of sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council against Ihor Kolomoisky, Hennadiy Boholyubov, Kostiantyn Zhevaho, Petro Poroshenko and Viktor Medvedchuk.

This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"Proposals for sanctions were submitted to the National Security and Defense Council for consideration in view of the existing threats to state security, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of Ukraine, as well as the creation of obstacles to sustainable economic development by these individuals.

Most of these sanctioned persons are currently involved in criminal proceedings under pre-trial investigation by the Security Service of Ukraine or other law enforcement or anti-corruption agencies," the statement said.

Read more: Zelenskyy enacts NSDC sanctions against Poroshenko - decree

The Security Service noted that Poroshenko and Medvedchuk had previously been notified of suspicion of high treason, assistance to a terrorist organization, and other articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"According to the investigation, while acting as President, the high-ranking official made Ukraine energy dependent on Russia and the leaders of the pseudo-republics controlled by Russia.

Based on the SBU materials, Kolomoisky was served a notice of suspicion of money laundering, misappropriation of property, etc." the statement concluded.

Watch more: Poroshenko on sanctions: NSDC has made unconstitutional, politically motivated decision. VIDEO

Sanctions against Poroshenko

On February 12, 2025, according to media reports, the National Security and Defense Council decided to impose sanctions on Petro Poroshenko.

Subsequently, EU leader Poroshenko commented on the imposition of sanctions against him.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree imposing sanctions against, among others, the fifth president, Petro Poroshenko.

See also: SBU exposes top FSB agent in its ranks | Yuriy Butusov. VIDEO.