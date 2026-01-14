Key topics of today’s Uncensored stream on Censor.NET are an energy apocalypse in Kyiv and searches at Yulia Tymoshenko’s, which shed light on the inner workings of parliamentary life.

Watch the breakdown on Censor.NET by journalist Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva.

Fundraiser for a pickup truck for mobile air defense fire groups to protect energy facilities!

🎯Target: 543,000.00 ₴ 🔗

Link to the bank https://send.monobank.ua/jar/25LGt3dDxH

💳Bank card number 4874 1000 2103 0526

Privat card 4731219653847933

PayPal [email protected]

Watch more: Waiting for Oreshnik: why are Ukrainian authorities ignoring Putin’s weaknesses? || Uncensored. VIDEO