Tymoshenko prepares statement on crimes committed by NABU and SAPO

People's Deputy Yulia Tymoshenko announced her intention to appeal to law enforcement agencies with a statement regarding the actions of NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors.

She told journalists this during a break in a hearing at the High Anti-Corruption Court, which is considering a motion to seize her property, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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What is Tymoshenko's position?

"We are preparing a statement about the crime committed by NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors under Article 372, Part 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - bringing to justice a knowingly innocent person with falsified evidence... We will submit such a statement about the crime in the coming days," Tymoshenko said.

When asked whether the funds had already been collected to pay the bail set by the court, the politician noted that she personally did not have such money.

"But I know that my entire team is now... the entire party is working to prevent them from arresting me," said the leader of the "Batkivshchyna" party.

Read more: In recording released by NABU, I was talking to "servant" Kopytin, - Tymoshenko

Yulia Tymoshenko's suspicion

Late in the evening on 14 January, the NABU announced that it had exposed the leader of one of the factions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for offering bribes to a number of MPs who do not belong to his faction in exchange for voting for specific bills.

According to sources at Censor.NET, NABU and SAPO are conducting searches at the office of the "Batkivshchyna" party. The searches are taking place at the "Batkivshchyna" party office on Turivska Street in Kyiv.

Later, the media reported that NABU and SAPO had exposed Yulia Tymoshenko for bribing MPs in the Rada.

NABU confirmed that it had notified the MP of the suspicion.

The Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office will request a preventive measure for Tymoshenko in the form of a bail of 50 million hryvnias and certain obligations.

On 16 January, the HACC chose a preventive measure for Tymoshenko - bail of 33.3 million hryvnias.

Read more: I reject all accusations. Search was grandiose PR stunt: 30 armed men seized building and took my savings, - Tymoshenko