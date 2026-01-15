Court allowed Dubinskyi to be released on bail of 33 million hryvnias

Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi District Court extended the preventive measure of detention in custody for lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinskyi until March 14 in a state treason case. At the same time, the court set an alternative to detention, bail in the amount of more than 33 million hryvnias.

As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainska Pravda, citing the Prosecutor General’s Office, and Sudovyi Reporter wrote about this.

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"Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi District Court extended the suspect’s preventive measure of detention in custody until March 14 this year, while also setting bail in the amount of more than 33 million hryvnias," the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

It is noted that the prosecution currently has only the introductory and operative parts of the court ruling. After reviewing the full text, a decision will be made on the possibility of appealing it.

Read more: "Vote trading" in Rada: "servants of people" Savchenko and Pyvovarov were paid almost 36.7 million hryvnias, - media

Dubinskyi`s case

As a reminder, in November, the SSU served Dubinskyi with a notice of suspicion of high treason. According to the investigation, he was a member of a criminal organisation created by Russian intelligence in 2016, which later also included two members of the Ukrainian parliament, an employee of the Prosecutor General's Office and others.

In particular, Dubinskyi had the call sign "Pinocchio", he carried out information and subversive activities in favour of Russia and spread fakes about the top military and political leadership of Ukraine. He participated in public events to spread pro-Russian narratives.

In addition to him, the hostile group included former MP Andrii Derkach and former prosecutor Kostiantyn Kulyk, who are now fugitives from justice abroad.

The following day, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed on Dubinskyi a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without bail.

In turn, Dubinskyi rejects the new accusations by the SBI and the prosecutor's office and reminds that, according to his statement, the NABU is conducting two investigations against the SBI leadership of Sukhachov and Udovychenko in collusion with the Deputy Presidential Office of Tatarov.

In December 2024, Dubinskyi was found guilty of a corruption-related administrative offence and fined.

In September 2024, the Prosecutor General signed a notice of suspicion regarding a new suspicion and a change to a previously served notice of suspicion for serving Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinskyi over organizing the illegal smuggling of persons across Ukraine’s state border, committed repeatedly (Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). A notice of suspicion was also served on the lawmaker’s former aide, who works as the head of a public organization.

In January 2025, the case against lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinskyi and his former aide over organizing the illegal smuggling of persons across Ukraine’s state border was sent to court.