Dubinskyi was informed of new suspicion: people’s deputy and his assistant were exposed for repeatedly assisting in illegal crossing of border - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

The Prosecutor General has signed a notice of new and amended suspicion to the current People’s Deputy Oleksandr Dubinskyi of organizing the illegal transfer of persons across the state border, committed repeatedly (part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). A former assistant of the People’s Deputy, who works as the head of an NGO, was also served with a notice of suspicion.

According to the investigation, in August 2022, the MP, together with other persons, organized the illegal departure abroad of his civilian wife's brother. The man left Ukraine for the Republic of Moldova by car through one of the checkpoints.

"As the basis for crossing the state border, he provided documents entered into the Shlyakh system - an extract from the order of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration on the departure from Ukraine of drivers engaged in transportation for the needs of the Armed Forces," the statement said.

The permit was obtained at the request of the Vyshhorod District Military Administration with the assistance of the MP and an affiliated NGO. After crossing the border, the "relative" was actually employed on a foreign vessel, did not carry out any transportation for the needs of the Armed Forces, and returned to Ukraine at the end of 2022 after the end of his contract.

The MP has previously been served with a notice of suspicion of organizing the illegal transfer of persons across the state border. In particular, in 2023, he and other persons under the same conditions organized the illegal departure of the same "relative" abroad as a volunteer driver.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers found that the suspects had already organized the illegal border crossing of the same man in 2022. However, at that time, they knew for sure that he was not transporting any humanitarian aid during his departure.

The "relative" used the scheme developed by the MP and his accomplice for the second time, after which he never returned to Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General's Office does not name the MP, but the details of the case and the photo show that it is Oleksandr Dubinskyi.

The pre-trial investigation was carried out by the SBI's Main Department of Investigations, and operational support was provided by the SBI and the SBU.

It should be noted that the MP was notified of suspicion in this case on 8 August 2023. The court then imposed on Dubinsky a measure of restraint in the form of a personal commitment to wear an electronic bracelet until 8 October.

In November, the SBU also served Dubinsky with a notice of suspicion of high treason. According to the investigation, he was a member of a criminal organization set up by Russian intelligence in 2016, which later also included two members of the Ukrainian Parliament, an employee of the Prosecutor General's Office, and others.

In particular, Dubinsky had the call sign "Pinocchio", he carried out information and subversive activities in favour of Russia and spread fakes about the top military and political leadership of Ukraine. He participated in public events to spread pro-Russian narratives.

In addition to him, the hostile group included former MP Andrii Derkach and former prosecutor Kostiantyn Kulyk, who are now fugitives from justice abroad.

The following day, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv imposed on Dubinsky a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without bail.