Dubinsky will be tried for forgery for traveling abroad - SBI

MP Oleksandr Dubinsky is accused of forgery in office.

This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to press service of SBI.

"The SBI, together with the SSU, found that the MP had entered false information in official documents on the basis of which he traveled abroad. In his application for permission to travel, he stated the reason for his trip was to accompany his father for medical treatment, but in fact he went on vacation. In addition, the MP and his father went abroad separately, and the father returned to Ukraine much earlier than the MP," the statement said.

The Bureau found that during his stay abroad, the MP managed to visit Italy, Croatia and Spain twice. In particular, in Spain, the suspect stayed in two hotels in Barcelona and its suburbs.

We are talking about MP Oleksandr Dubinsky.

As a reminder, on November 3, Dubinsky was served a notice of suspicion of organizing a scheme to smuggle fugitives abroad. Earlier it was reported that Dubinsky went abroad under the pretext of accompanying his sick father and vacationed in Barcelona with his girlfriend.

On November 13, 2023, the SSU notified MP Dubinsky of suspicion of treason. He was arrested for 2 months without bail.

On December 2, 2023, Dubinsky claimed that he had been injured in a pre-trial detention center. Later, the Kyiv police denied the information about the beating denied the information about the beating. The detention center is preparing an appeal against the actions of the lawyers. The HACC ordered the police to investigate Dubinsky's beating in the pre-trial detention center.

On December 7, the Kyiv Court of Appeal left MP Dubinsky in custody.

