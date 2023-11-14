Court arrested Dubinskyi for two months without bail (updated)

On the night of November 14, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv chose a measure of restraint for People’s Deputy Oleksandr Dubinskyi behind closed doors. He was taken into custody for 60 days without bail.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The People's Deputy, who is suspected of treason, will stay in pre-trial detention until January 12, 2024.

At the beginning of the court hearing, the prosecutor asked to consider the choice of a measure of restraint for Dubinskyi behind closed doors, since the materials of the petition contain state secrets, as well as facts that could jeopardize the defense capability and national security of Ukraine.

The People's Deputy lawyers objected. According to them, in the materials of the petition there are no arguments that point to state secrets. Dubinskyi himself insisted on holding an open meeting.

However, the judge supported the prosecutor's position and decided to continue the hearing behind closed doors.

Then Dubinskyi's defense announced the challenge of the judge since he did not have time to familiarize himself with the case materials. The lawyers filed a motion to postpone the hearing until tomorrow, November 14. The court rejected it and gave it half an hour to get acquainted. There was no challenge of the judge.

Later, the Prosecutor General's Office confirmed that the People's Deputy of Ukraine, suspected of high treason, was taken into custody.

"At the request of prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, the People's Deputy of Ukraine of the IX convocation was chosen as a measure of restraint - detention for a period of 60 days," the statement said.

As noted, the day before, the SSU informed the People's Deputy Dubinskyi about the suspicion of high treason.

Earlier it was reported that Dubinskyi, on the pretence of accompanying his sick father, went abroad and is now resting in Barcelona with his girlfriend.

On July 3, the SSU conducted searches at Dubinskyi's home. The next day, he said that a draft of the interrogation protocol in the Derkach case had been seized from him, in which he allegedly cites the facts of the President's Office's participation in this treason.

Dubinskyi was also notified of suspicion of organizing a scheme for draft dodgers to travel abroad.