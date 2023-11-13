SSU informed People’s Deputy Dubinskyi of high treason suspicion. VIDEO&PHOTOS

People’s Deputy Oleksandr Dubinskyi is suspected of committing high treason.

This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have collected evidence of high treason by the People's Deputy of Ukraine, who carried out information-subversive activities in favor of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, he had the call sign "Buratino" and was part of a criminal organization formed by the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (known as the GRU).

The main task of this organization is to destabilize the socio-political situation in Ukraine and discredit our state in the international arena. For this, the members of the group received money from the military intelligence of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

According to the SSU, the financing of the network reached more than 10 million US dollars.

"Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it is documented that the defendant spread fakes about the top military-political leadership of our state. One example of disinformation work is the spread of fakes about the alleged interference of Ukrainian high-ranking officials in the 2019 US presidential election. To "propagate" pro-Russian narratives, he participated in relevant press conferences.

It was established that the criminal organization was created by the deputy head of the Russian GRU Vladimir Alekseev as an agent network operating in the capital of Ukraine. The operational leadership of the enemy group from the territory of the Russian Federation was his deputy - Alexey Savin.

According to the investigation, in addition to the people's deputy, the enemy group included ex-deputy Andrii Derkach, who fled abroad on the eve of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

Also in this agency network was the former prosecutor Konstiantyn Kulyk. He had the nickname "Bird" and is currently hiding from justice abroad. During information sabotage against our state, Kulyk was publicly engaged in pseudo-legal "justification" of fakes in favor of the Kremlin.

At present, based on the collected evidence, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine informed the participant of the criminal organization — the People's Deputy — about the suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: - Part 1 of Article 111 (treason); - Part 1 of Article 255 (creation, leadership of a criminal community or criminal organization, as well as participation in it).

Suspicion under the same articles was reported to employees of the Russian GRU Alekseev and Savin, who created a criminal organization and were engaged in incitement to treason, as well as agents of the Russian Federation: ex-deputy Derkach and prosecutor Kulyk.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint for the current people's deputy is being resolved. The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice. The offenders face up to 15 years with confiscation of property.

The subversive activities of the criminal organization in Kyiv were coordinated by Derkach's ex-assistant, former employee of the GRU of the USSR Igor Kolesnikov, who, according to the materials of the SSU, has already been convicted and is serving a sentence for high treason," the SSU said.











Earlier it was reported that Dubinskyi, on the pretence of accompanying his sick father, went abroad and is now resting in Barcelona with his girlfriend.

On July 3, the SSU conducted searches at Dubinskyi's home. The next day, he said that a draft of the interrogation protocol in the Derkach case had been seized from him, in which he allegedly mentioned facts of the President's Office's participation in this treason.

Dubinskyi was also notified of suspicion of organizing a scheme for draft dodgers to travel abroad.

Read more: SSU and SBI are conducting searches at Dubinsky. PHOTO