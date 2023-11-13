SSU and SBI are conducting searches at Dubinsky. PHOTO

The Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation are conducting searches at the home of MP Oleksandr Dubinsky.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to sources.

The parliamentarian is involved in a treason case, the source said.





Earlier it was reported that Dubinsky, under the pretext of accompanying his sick father, went abroad and is currently holidaying in Barcelona with his girlfriend.

On 3 July, the SSU searched Dubinsky's home. The next day, he stated that a draft interrogation report on the Derkach case, in which he allegedly cited the facts of the involvement of the President's Office in this treason, had been seized from him.

Dubinsky was also notified of suspicion of organizing a scheme to allow fugitives to travel abroad.

