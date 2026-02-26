NABU has established which state agencies searched for data in registers and "Safe City" after start of Operation "Midas", - Zhelezniak. VIDEO

After the launch of Operation "Midas", a number of officials from various law enforcement and government agencies searched court records and Kyiv's video surveillance system for information about the case and NABU vehicles.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

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"As the head of the Temporary Investigation Commission, I received a response from NABU regarding individuals who viewed information about Operation 'Midas' in court records and searched the 'Safe City' system for information about NABU vehicles," he wrote.

What has been established?

It has now been established that certain government officials searched the Unified State Register of Court Decisions (USRCD) for court decisions in case No. 52025000000000472 (Operation "Midas"). And this was after the start of Operation "Midas".

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In particular, after detectives conducted searches on 10 November 2025, the search was carried out under the case number:

Romanchenko O.V., Voitko V.V., Lutay A.A. (Security Service of Ukraine, 14.11.2025).

Zhiblov S.O. (State Bureau of Investigations, 15 November 2025).

Havrysh V.I., Sidorov M.D. (Office of the Prosecutor General, 18 November 2025).

Velykorechanin P.O. (Deputy Head of ARMA, 28 November 2025).

Rusavskyi V.O. (National Police of Ukraine, 28 November 2025).

Makharynskyi O.V. (Security Service of Ukraine, 1 December 2025).

Search for "Chernyshov Oleksii"

A contextual search was also conducted using the suspect's surname, "Oleksii Chernyshov," or specific residential addresses:

Klymenko N.O. (State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine, 20 November 2025).

Zhuk O.V. (Judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeal, 1 December 2025).

Velykorechanin P.O. (Deputy ARMA, 28 November 2025).

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Search for vehicles by NABU

In addition, based on the results of temporary access to documents of the "Informatics" municipal enterprise, it was established that during 2025, a search was conducted in the comprehensive video surveillance system of the city of Kyiv ("Safe City") for vehicles belonging to the National Bureau. The following employees were involved in this:

Security Service of Ukraine: Sirous A.V., Vorontsov O.L., Ferens D.D., Khmilovskyi O.A.

State Bureau of Investigations: Tahamlyk O.V., Prosianyk I.O., Arkhypov A.S.

National Police of Ukraine: Zolotykh M.Yu., Romaniuk S.M., Shut D.V., Kononchuk S.V., Boiko V.I., Klots S.A., Dudik A.K.

Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine: Bondarenko O.R.

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Semen Kryvonos noted: "There is no logical explanation as to why so many officials tried to see something in the register of court decisions. Including to find out which individuals are involved in the case."

The Committee's broadcast is available here.