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Zelenskyy’s weak spot: how Halushchenko wanted to flee to US as ambassador. VIDEO
Journalist Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva presents a brief breakdown of the details of the case of former energy minister Herman Halushchenko.
Watch on Censor.NET.
The case of Herman Halushchenko
- Earlier, the media reported that Halushchenko was detained while attempting to cross the border. Subsequently, the NABU confirmed that while crossing the state border, NABU detectives detained the former energy minister in connection with the "Midas" case.
- The media also reported that Halushchenko would be charged after being taken to Kyiv.
- Halushchenko was notified of suspicion of laundering more than $112 million.
- Halushchenko appealed to the High Anti-Corruption Court against his "unlawful detention," but the court left him in custody.
- On 17 February, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) remanded former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko in custody with a possible bail of 200 million hryvnia.
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