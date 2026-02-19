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News Video Mindichgate Halushchenko case
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Zelenskyy’s weak spot: how Halushchenko wanted to flee to US as ambassador. VIDEO

Journalist Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva presents a brief breakdown of the details of the case of former energy minister Herman Halushchenko.

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The case of Herman Halushchenko

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9089) Halushchenko Herman (147) Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva (77)
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