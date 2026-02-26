The husband of Timur Mindich's sister, who is involved in a corruption case in the energy sector, Andrii Zhuravlev, regularly visited Moscow.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Interesting details emerge from the leaked database of Russian border crossings for just 8.5 months of 2023. It turns out that Timur Mindich's relatives, namely his son-in-law and acquitted criminal authority from the 90s, Andrii Zhuravlev, continue to actively fly from moscow.

In 2023, Zhuravlev flew out of Domodedovo at least twice, and one of the flights was to Tel Aviv, where he lives with his wife Liubov Mindich. The same one for whom a house in Switzerland was bought for 6 million," said the parliamentarian.

Read more: Mindich’s fund acquired 77 apartments in Kyiv at discount of more than 60% month before full-scale invasion by Russian Federation, - media

According to Zhelezniak, he flew there with the business partner of the president's friend, Teimuraz Khikhinashvili.

"Khikhinashvili is the same partner in the diamond business, although Mindich told fairy tales in an interview that this connection was severed even before the full-scale war. Later, these two partners made another joint flight from Russia, but this time to Dubai.

And by an incredible coincidence, this is where another of Mindich's companies is based, which probably sells Russian and Ukrainian synthetic diamonds abroad," he added.

Earlier it was reported that Mindich's sister had been using an apartment in central Moscow for ten years. The property belongs to the family of Russian Army General Nikolai Abroskin, who is close to Putin.

Read more: US Congress: "Mindich is President Zelenskyy’s partner, involved in $100 million bribery". DOCUMENT

Mindichgate

Read more: Mindich stole money from Ukraine through offshore companies linked to Russia and Russian agent Omson, - NABU