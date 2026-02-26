Relatives of Zelenskyy’s friend Mindich flew to Moscow during war, - Zhelezniak
The husband of Timur Mindich's sister, who is involved in a corruption case in the energy sector, Andrii Zhuravlev, regularly visited Moscow.
This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"Interesting details emerge from the leaked database of Russian border crossings for just 8.5 months of 2023. It turns out that Timur Mindich's relatives, namely his son-in-law and acquitted criminal authority from the 90s, Andrii Zhuravlev, continue to actively fly from moscow.
In 2023, Zhuravlev flew out of Domodedovo at least twice, and one of the flights was to Tel Aviv, where he lives with his wife Liubov Mindich. The same one for whom a house in Switzerland was bought for 6 million," said the parliamentarian.
According to Zhelezniak, he flew there with the business partner of the president's friend, Teimuraz Khikhinashvili.
"Khikhinashvili is the same partner in the diamond business, although Mindich told fairy tales in an interview that this connection was severed even before the full-scale war. Later, these two partners made another joint flight from Russia, but this time to Dubai.
And by an incredible coincidence, this is where another of Mindich's companies is based, which probably sells Russian and Ukrainian synthetic diamonds abroad," he added.
Earlier it was reported that Mindich's sister had been using an apartment in central Moscow for ten years. The property belongs to the family of Russian Army General Nikolai Abroskin, who is close to Putin.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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