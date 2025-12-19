Mindich’s fund acquired 77 apartments in Kyiv at discount of more than 60% month before full-scale invasion by Russian Federation, - media

Timur Mindich's "Genesis" investment fund acquired 77 apartments in the Riverdale business-class residential complex in Demiivka, Kyiv, in January 2022.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ekonomichna Pravda.

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Details of the deal

The total amount of the deal was 88.4 million hryvnias, while the market price of the apartments at that time was about 235 million hryvnias. Thus, the fund received a benefit of more than $5.2 million.

The developer of the complex is Perfect Group, which is actually owned by People's Deputy Dmytro Isaienko, who was previously elected on the OPFL party list. Subcontracting work is being carried out by "Altis-Development," a company associated with well-known developer Oleksandr Hlimbovskyi. The concept for the complex was developed by the architectural bureau "Arkhimatyka" based on the principle of a ‘city within a city’ with an open channel of the Sovka River.

The agreement was concluded before Mindich was suspected by law enforcement agencies of embezzlement at "Energoatom," and at that time he was still involved in a partnership with the "Kvartal 95" studio. Therefore, some experts note that the extremely high discount could be regarded as a hidden benefit.

Read more: Fire Point co-owner Shtillerman: Mindich wanted to buy 50% of shares

Problems with construction

Construction of the complex began in 2021, but as of December 2025, no sections have been commissioned, and active construction is only planned to resume in the first quarter of 2026. The "Genesis" Fund terminated 77 contracts in October 2025 due to delays in commissioning the facilities, and the developer must return the funds within three years.

In November 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich on suspicion of creating a criminal group and embezzlement. After that, the National Securities and Stock Market Commission banned the company managing the fund's assets from paying dividends and conducting operations with stocks until the end of the sanctions period, and also blocked Genesis' assets.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s business associates at "Kvartal 95" received almost 100 million roubles from Russian state-owned company before war. VIDEO

Refusal to provide comments

Representatives of Perfect Group and Dmytro Isaienko refused to comment on the terms of the agreement, stating that they are a commercial secret. However, journalists recorded meetings between Isaienko and Mindich in private locations, including a bathhouse on Trukhaniv Island.

Experts compare this deal to other cases of ‘shadow’ investments in real estate in Ukraine. For example, a fund linked to Yurii Boiko invested more than $70 million in the construction of apartments in six residential complexes between 2015 and 2025. The schemes allowed for the acquisition of substantial apartment packages at reduced prices and their resale at a profit.

Read more: Almost all of Mindich’s people still remain in power, including Halushchenko’s deputy Bilous, - Zhelezniak

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