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US Congress: "Mindich is President Zelenskyy’s partner, involved in $100 million bribery". DOCUMENT

Mindich was mentioned in a report to the US Congress: what is known?

The Ministry of Justice report to the US Congress mentions "Mindichgate" in Ukraine.

This was reported by MP Honcharenko, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The document describes the anti-corruption work of law enforcement agencies.

In particular, it mentions corruption in the energy sector and Operation "Midas".

Read more: Zelenskyy scheduled meeting of negotiating team for February 20

"On 10 November 2025, NABU and SAPO exposed a corruption scheme within 'Energoatom', Ukraine's state-owned nuclear energy company. The investigation alleges that former and current Ukrainian officials helped embezzle at least $100 million in kickbacks from contractors.

Energoatom generates roughly half of Ukraine's energy and manages the assistance provided to harden tergeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure against Russian aerial attacks, which are causing widespread power outages," the document says.

The document also mentions Timur Mindich.

"Among those implicated in the Energoatom investigation are Timur Mindich, a former business partner of President Zelenskyy, former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, the Energy Minister and the Justice Minister. Mindich later fled the country, while the Justice Minister, former Energy Minister and Head of the Office of the President resigned," the report notes.

Mindich was mentioned in a report to the US Congress: what is known?

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Mindichgate

Read more: Mindich stole money from Ukraine through offshore companies linked to Russia and Russian agent Omson, - NABU

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9068) Ministry of Justice (126) Timur Mindich (197)
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