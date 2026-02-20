Zelenskyy scheduled meeting of negotiating team for February 20

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has scheduled a special meeting with members of the negotiating team for Friday, February 20, to discuss further steps and decisions.

The head of state announced this in an evening address.

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"All members of our negotiating team will be in Ukraine today. And tomorrow I have scheduled a special meeting with them to discuss our next steps and decisions. There will be a report here in Kyiv on those aspects of the negotiations that should not be discussed over the phone."

In addition, the meeting participants will determine the further framework for discussions with partners, including European, American, and Russian counterparts.

Watch more: Government launches new format of cooperation with regions and communities – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

What preceded it?

Read: Peskov confirmed closed talks between Russia and Ukraine in Switzerland: Details will not be disclosed