Zelenskyy scheduled meeting of negotiating team for February 20
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has scheduled a special meeting with members of the negotiating team for Friday, February 20, to discuss further steps and decisions.
The head of state announced this in an evening address.
"All members of our negotiating team will be in Ukraine today. And tomorrow I have scheduled a special meeting with them to discuss our next steps and decisions. There will be a report here in Kyiv on those aspects of the negotiations that should not be discussed over the phone."
In addition, the meeting participants will determine the further framework for discussions with partners, including European, American, and Russian counterparts.
What preceded it?
- February 17 marked the end of the first day of trilateral talks in Geneva.
- Special Representative Witkoff reported significant progress.
- On February 18, the second day of negotiations took place in Geneva.
- Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky held a separate meeting after the main round of trilateral talks in Geneva on February 18.
- The White House stated that during the trilateral talks in Geneva on February 17-18, "significant progress" was made by both sides in the Russian-Ukrainian war.
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