Mindich on Zelenskyy: "I am lucky in life to have such wonderful friend". VIDEO

Timur Mindich, co-owner of the "Kvartal-95" studio, who is suspected of corruption, has voiced his position on the NABU investigation.

According to Censor.NET, he made this statement in a conversation with MP Honcharenko.

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Details

Honcharenko said that the Verkhovna Rada's temporary investigative commission wants to invite Mindich to join the meeting online.

"My position is this: I am definitely in favour of what NABU is doing. There is a question, I am a friend of the president, that is my only sin today. There is increased interest in me. I am not against some facts being checked. But I am definitely against any accusations before the court," Mindich said.

According to the president's friend, he wants NABU to "conduct all types of investigations, sort things out and close this case in which he is accused."

"I am not involved in this story. ... I want the investigation to sort things out and produce results, and there wasn't all this media hype to put pressure on, so that there wouldn't be any political drama. I am not a politician, I am an ordinary businessman," he added.

Friendship with the president

"I am lucky in life to have such a wonderful friend as a person. I consider this person a patriot of the country who sincerely does everything he can to the last drop of blood. I respect this person as a leader, as a person and as a friend," he said about Zelenskyy.

At the same time, Mindich says he is not in such close contact with Zelenskyy since he became president.

Ready to come to Ukraine

He stated that he is ready to come to Ukraine and even "go to prison" if he is given "fair bail".

"I would come to Ukraine today, be charged and even go to prison if the bail was fair. I just understand that they will now set such a bail that I will not be able to raise it," Mindich explained.

Citizenship

Mindich does not know whether he has been stripped of his citizenship. He also does not know why sanctions have been imposed on him, as he is "not a criminal".

Court

According to Mindich, he is allegedly not allowed to attend HACC meetings online.

Damages

He says that the information about $100 million in the "Midas" case is "media label".

"The case involves 300 million hryvnias," Mindich said.

Read more: Zelenskyy: No one is blocking anti-corruption investigations, and my "trusted individuals" are insinuations

Mindichgate

Read more: Relatives of Zelenskyy’s friend Mindich flew to Moscow during war, - Zhelezniak