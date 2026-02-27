Mindich on Zelenskyy: "I am lucky in life to have such wonderful friend". VIDEO
Timur Mindich, co-owner of the "Kvartal-95" studio, who is suspected of corruption, has voiced his position on the NABU investigation.
According to Censor.NET, he made this statement in a conversation with MP Honcharenko.
Details
Honcharenko said that the Verkhovna Rada's temporary investigative commission wants to invite Mindich to join the meeting online.
"My position is this: I am definitely in favour of what NABU is doing. There is a question, I am a friend of the president, that is my only sin today. There is increased interest in me. I am not against some facts being checked. But I am definitely against any accusations before the court," Mindich said.
According to the president's friend, he wants NABU to "conduct all types of investigations, sort things out and close this case in which he is accused."
"I am not involved in this story. ... I want the investigation to sort things out and produce results, and there wasn't all this media hype to put pressure on, so that there wouldn't be any political drama. I am not a politician, I am an ordinary businessman," he added.
Friendship with the president
"I am lucky in life to have such a wonderful friend as a person. I consider this person a patriot of the country who sincerely does everything he can to the last drop of blood. I respect this person as a leader, as a person and as a friend," he said about Zelenskyy.
At the same time, Mindich says he is not in such close contact with Zelenskyy since he became president.
Ready to come to Ukraine
He stated that he is ready to come to Ukraine and even "go to prison" if he is given "fair bail".
"I would come to Ukraine today, be charged and even go to prison if the bail was fair. I just understand that they will now set such a bail that I will not be able to raise it," Mindich explained.
Citizenship
Mindich does not know whether he has been stripped of his citizenship. He also does not know why sanctions have been imposed on him, as he is "not a criminal".
Court
According to Mindich, he is allegedly not allowed to attend HACC meetings online.
Damages
He says that the information about $100 million in the "Midas" case is "media label".
"The case involves 300 million hryvnias," Mindich said.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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