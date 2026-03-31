Zelenskyy on anniversary of tragedy in Bucha: The whole world has seen horror Russia brings. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the First Lady paid tribute to the Ukrainians killed by Russian invaders during the occupation of Bucha in 2022.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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In memory

"When the whole world learned about Bucha. About Ukrainians brutally murdered on the streets of Bucha by Russian occupiers. About our people tortured in basements. About those shot on the roads. About adults and children whose bodies were found in graves in Bucha. Everyone saw the horror brought by Russia and its aggression. They saw what Ukraine is actually defending itself against.



Today, on the fourth anniversary of Bucha’s liberation from Russian occupiers, we have honoured the memory of the Ukrainians who were killed and tortured there. We remember and will not forget what the enemy did. Every Russian murderer, executioner, and terrorist must answer for every crime against our people.



"May the memory of everyone whose life was taken by Russia live on, of all those who died in Bucha and across Ukraine at the hands of the Russian occupiers," the Head of State noted.

















Read more: Terrorist attack in Bucha: suspect Tymchenko remanded in custody until 21 May

The liberation of Bucha: key moments

During the liberation of Bucha, Ukrainian forces carried out a successful operation to drive out the Russian invaders who had held the town under their control at the start of the full-scale invasion.

The operation allowed for full control of the town to be established, enabling the evacuation of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Following the liberation, numerous accounts of war crimes and infrastructure destruction were documented. The town required urgent assistance to restore residential buildings, hospitals and utility networks.

The liberation of Bucha became a symbol of Ukraine’s resistance and a significant strategic success on the Kyiv front, demonstrating the Defence Forces’ ability to effectively liberate occupied territories.