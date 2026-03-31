Talks in Miami yielded no results, Trump wants to stop war with Russia by withdrawing Ukrainian forces from Donetsk region, – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the US may step up pressure and demand the withdrawal of troops and territorial concessions in the interests of peace. He added that the talks in Miami had failed to produce results.

According to Censor.NET, he made this statement in an interview with Axios.

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Zelenskyy stated that once the conflict with Iran is over, the US administration will resume pressure on Ukraine to force it to make territorial concessions in order to end the war with Russia.

"I am sure the President Trump and his team want to end the war. But why do we have to pay for this? We are not the aggressors. They don't see another way to stop Putin other than withdrawing Ukrainian troops from our territory. My concern is that nobody really values the danger of such a decision for our security," the president emphasised.

What led up to this?

Zelenskyy hopes that there will be an opportunity to hold talks between Ukraine, the US and Russia in the coming weeks.

Read more: Trilateral talks may take place in coming weeks: Ball is now in court of U.S. and Russia, - Zelenskyy