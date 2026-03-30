Trilateral talks may take place in coming weeks: Ball is now in court of U.S. and Russia, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that negotiations between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia will be possible in the coming weeks.

According to Censor.NET, citing UP, Zelenskyy made this statement in comments to journalists.

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The ball is in the court of the U.S. and Russia

"The ball is now in the court of the U.S. and Russia. I am very grateful to the U.S. for continuing this format, and, God willing, we will have this opportunity in the coming weeks," the president said.

Read more: Ushakov spoke of "interesting proposals" from US regarding Ukraine

Anywhere, in any format

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukrainians are ready to meet "in any format, in any location, except for Russia and Belarus," but a trilateral meeting is currently on hold because "the U.S. is focused on Iran right now."

"The trilateral meeting will take place when both sides—Russia and the U.S.—are able to meet with us. Why do I say this? Because as of today, the U.S. has proposed meeting in the U.S., and we supported that. But Russia said it won’t meet in the U.S. Russia proposed Turkey or Switzerland (I don’t remember which, because three weeks have passed). The U.S. said that the negotiating team is not traveling outside the U.S. at this time," he said.

Read more: Zelenskyy on peace talks: It feels as though we are mediators rather than party to war

What preceded it?

Zelenskyy had previously noted that no dates have yet been set for the next trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia.

Zelenskyy also noted that Ukraine is ready to to hold further peace talks anywhere except Russia and Belarus.