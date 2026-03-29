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Ushakov spoke of "interesting proposals" from US regarding Ukraine

Ushakov on the US proposals

An aide to the Russian dictator, Yuriy Ushakov, stated that the U.S. had made "interesting proposals" to Moscow regarding the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

Interesting offers

"The U.S. proposals regarding Ukraine are interesting," Ushakov said.

At the same time, he added that they have not yet been implemented.

U.S. Influence on Ukraine

In addition, according to Ushakov, the United States could exert influence on Ukraine.

"Russia is calling on the U.S. to exert influence on Ukraine, and Washington is fully capable of doing so. That is exactly what is needed right now," he said.

See more: Oil-loading berth completely destroyed: Ust-Luga port after drone attack. SATELLITE PHOTOS

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Russia (13969) USA (7188) Ushakov Yuriy (21)
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