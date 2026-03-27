Oil-loading berth completely destroyed: Ust-Luga port after drone attack. SATELLITE PHOTOS

One oil-loading berth at the terminal in the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad region (Russia) burned out completely as a result of Ukrainian drone attacks.

This was reported by the Dnipro Osint project, which published satellite images, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

The images show the berth that burned down, as well as damage in the area with storage tanks and technical trestles. Another oil-loading berth can also be seen — damaged.

See more: Fire in Ust-Luga port flares up with new force after another drone strike. PHOTOS

Photo: Dnipro Osint

Photo: Dnipro Osint

Photo: Dnipro Osint

In addition, the new satellite images show a fire caused by a spill of oil products.

"The Russian oil export terminal Ust-Luga is engulfed in flames after yesterday’s successful strike by Ukrainian drones," another OSINT analyst reported, sharing satellite photos.

Photo: OSINT technical

Background

On the night of March 25, Russia’s Leningrad region was attacked by drones. A major fire broke out in the port of Ust-Luga as a result of the attack, which is the second-largest export hub for Russian oil in the Baltic Sea.

At this port, drones hit facilities belonging to Novatek, Russia’s largest producer of liquefied natural gas. Oil and oil product shipments were halted there after the strike.

On the night of March 27, Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck the port of Ust-Luga with drones for a second time.

See more: UAV attack on Leningrad region: ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga under attack. VIDEO&PHOTOS