Fire in Ust-Luga port flares up with new force after another drone strike. PHOTOS

Satellite images have captured a massive fire in the Russian port of Ust-Luga, which intensified following another drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Radio Liberty.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

It is reported that the Leningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation has been under drone attack for the third day in a row.

The Russian government's response and the consequences of the incident

According to satellite imagery from Planet Labs, the fire at the port reignited with renewed intensity following repeated strikes. The region’s governor, Oleksandr Drozdzenko, claimed that 36 UAVs had been shot down, but he did not report any potential damage to infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Russian Telegram channels are speculating that port infrastructure was once again the target of the attacks. The Ukrainian side has not officially commented on the situation.

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