Most difficult period of diplomatic track with US is already behind us. Ukraine really has cards, - Sybiha
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga believes that the most difficult phase of diplomatic relations with the United States is now behind us.
He stated this during the Antalya Diplomatic Forum for ADF Talks, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"The most challenging period in our bilateral diplomatic relationship with the United States is now behind us. We have managed to navigate this relationship in a constructive and pragmatic manner, while respecting each other’s positions."
"Ukraine does indeed hold the cards. We welcome the United States' efforts to bring about a just and comprehensive peace," the minister said.
According to Sibiga, the Ukrainian and U.S. negotiating teams are in constant contact.
"We are expecting a visit from the U.S. negotiating team to Ukraine to discuss how to move forward," he added.
What happened before?
- Earlier, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the trilateral talks are currently on hold, but the teams are in daily contact.
- Later, the Kremlin also announced a pause in the negotiations.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to the U.S. delegation that negotiations be held in Kyiv in the form of technical working groups as an alternative to a trilateral meeting.
- Later, the head of the Presidential Office, Budanov, stated that Kushner and Witkoff may visit Ukraine after Easter.
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