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News Negotiations with the USA
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Most difficult period of diplomatic track with US is already behind us. Ukraine really has cards, - Sybiha

Sybiha made a statement about negotiations with the US

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga believes that the most difficult phase of diplomatic relations with the United States is now behind us.

He stated this during the Antalya Diplomatic Forum for ADF Talks, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The most challenging period in our bilateral diplomatic relationship with the United States is now behind us. We have managed to navigate this relationship in a constructive and pragmatic manner, while respecting each other’s positions."

"Ukraine does indeed hold the cards. We welcome the United States' efforts to bring about a just and comprehensive peace," the minister said.

According to Sibiga, the Ukrainian and U.S. negotiating teams are in constant contact.

"We are expecting a visit from the U.S. negotiating team to Ukraine to discuss how to move forward," he added.

Read more: Fruitful exchange of views: Israel and Lebanon held talks in Washington

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