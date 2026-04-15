Fruitful exchange of views: Israel and Lebanon held talks in Washington

A meeting between representatives of Israel and Lebanon, mediated by the United States, took place in Washington, marking the first high-level talks of this kind in a long time.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article by Euronews.

The parties gave a positive assessment of the results of the talks and agreed to continue the dialogue.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The course of the negotiations and the positions of the parties

Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter stated that the meeting was constructive and allowed the parties to better understand one another.

"We enjoyed talking to each other. We had a wonderful exchange of views that lasted over two hours," he said.

According to him, the parties demonstrated a convergence of positions and a shared vision on key security issues.

Watch more: Israel has carried out strikes on Beirut and Lebanon. VIDEO

The role of the US and next steps

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio served as a mediator in the negotiations, describing the meeting as historic and crucial for the region’s future.

"We hope to establish a framework that will serve as the basis for achieving genuine and lasting peace," he said.

The U.S. State Department emphasized that the talks were productive. The parties agreed to continue the dialogue.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his intention to launch direct peace talks with Lebanon. One of the key issues is expected to be the disarmament of the "Hezbollah" group and the stabilization of relations between the two countries.

Read more: IDF attacked 10 "Hezbollah" targets in Lebanon in half hour